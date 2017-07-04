The xx respond to claims they could headline Glastonbury in the future

'The only way you can go is up'

The xx have responded to claims that they may one day step up to headline Glastonbury.

Earlier this month the band played a stellar set second from the top of the bill beneath Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage at Glasto, after organiser Emily Eavis listed them among the bands that deserved to be headlining.

Responding to the claims in conversation with Matt Wilkinson sitting in for Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio this evening, singer and guitarist Romy Croft said: “A few people have said that, the next step is, the only way you can go is up. I’m stumbling thinking about it because I think that does feel very crazy to me that that’s even being talked about for us. We’ve come so much further than I ever imagined, I think that this band came from a really unambitious place, which I’m not embarrassed to say because, we were so private about making the music and we were so insular with it.

“Our first album, we genuinely didn’t think anyone was going to hear it, so when a lot of people did, it was a shock. Now I think we have got ambitious, and we really love a challenge. So that’s a win for me that you’re even talking about us as a thought of Glastonbury headliners.”

Looking back on her memories of the festival, Croft continued: “I’ve been picturing that moment in my head over and over again, imagining what it would feel like, and I kept saying to people I’m nervous, and people said to me, just try and take it in, just try and actually be there in the moment and look out and take it in, so I’ve tried really hard to do that. Looking out and seeing people sing along and seeing people get lost in the moment is really beautiful.”

“For some reason, that was the bit that I thought was going to get me, so when I saw the flags, that was going to throw me off, so I made a point of going up on the stage before we played. I watched a bit of Royal Blood and that really helped my nerves, just getting up there and being like, ‘okay, it’s a festival, it’s a festival stage, I’ve been on this before’. I just kept being like, ‘it’s Glastonbury, it’s so massive, it’s so important to us’, and I think I was just scaring myself.”

She added: “I bumped into Ed from Radiohead when I was walking to the stage, and he said that he was nervous, I found that comforting actually.”

