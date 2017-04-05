The xx share short film of their ‘Night + Day’ Brixton shows

'We just wanted to give something back'

The xx have shared a short film about their special ‘Night + Day’ residency at London’s Brixton Academy. Check it out below.

The trio took over the legendary London venue for a record-breaking seven nights, headlining each show after a specially-curated programme of support acts and DJs. During the residency, the band also collaborated with Robyn, Savages singer Jehnny Beth, Florence Welch, Feist and more.

Now, their new 22 minute short film tells the story of the shows, goes behind the scenes and features stunning performance footage.

“Coming back to Brixton and just seeing how everyone just co-exists really beautifully, I love that,” said The xx singer Romy Croft. “‘Night + Day’ was originally just an idea to do something a bit different, and a bit more than just a gig. To be honest, we didn’t know that these Brixton shows were going to become ‘Night + Day’ – it just sort of happened in an organic way because we were suddenly playing all these shows.

“Oliver, Jamie and I, we never suggested seven nights; they got suggested to us and we thought ‘no way, that’s crazy’. When we sold them out, we thought ‘let’s make this a special occasion just to give something back’ because we felt so lucky just to be able to do all of this’.”

Meanwhile, The xx will be returning to the UK to perform at Glastonbury Festival – performing before Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage on Friday June 23.