The xx’s Romy Madley Croft announces her engagement

She'll be marrying celebrated designer Hannah Marshall

The xx singer Romy Madley Croft has announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall.

The band are currently gearing up to release their hotly-anticipated new album ‘I See You’ next week, but Croft kicked off the new year celebrations by sharing some good news of her own.

“Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question,” she wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Marshall kissking. “I said yes!”

Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question….I said yes! 💍💕💕💕💕💕💕 @hannahmarshall_______ A photo posted by Romy (@romythexx) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Marshall is a renowned, celebrated and prolific British designer and visual artist, who has created stage outfits for the xx as well as collaborating with the likes of Florence and the Machine, Janet Jackson, Jessie Ware, and more.

After unveiling new song ‘Say Something Loving’ earlier this week, the band release third LP ‘I See You’ on 13 January.

This comes after fellow xx member Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to.

“And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’

“That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”

See The xx’s upcoming 2017 UK tour dates in full below.

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (March 4, 2017)

Manchester O2 Apollo (March 5-6)

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)