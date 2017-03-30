Watch rapper XXXTentacion call Drake a ‘bitch’ for ‘stealing’ his flow

In XXXTentacion's first interview since leaving jail

Upcoming rapper XXXTentacion has called out Drake for allegedly stealing his style during his first interview since leaving jail.

XXXTentacion – real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy – was arrested for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in July 2016. Awaiting trial, he was arrested again in October of last year for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend. He was released on bail last weekend (March 26).

The 19-year-old Florida native has gained a cult following since his incarceration, with his fans claiming that Drake stole Onfroy’s flow on ‘Look At Me’ for his song ‘KMT’, the latter of which featured on Drake’s playlist-album ‘More Life’. Scroll below to compare and contrast the two songs.

Speaking to Miami’s 103.5 The Beat, Onfroy described Drake as a “bitch”, saying that he had been expecting a phone call from Drake after being told that he was a fan.

“I fuck with Drake, Drake’s a genius,” Onfroy said of the rapper’s music, going on to state that he doesn’t respect him as a person after he allegedly stole his flow.

XXXTentacion continued: “I think Drake’s a fuck n***a, as a man. He’s not a man. I think he’s a bitch, that’s a bitch move. Especially when I was in jail facing life. If Drake would’ve came to my bond hearing, you know what I’m saying, that would’ve made my fucking day. If he had showed that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this s— for the culture, rather taking my shit, running off with it and then putting it on his album, then he would’ve gotten my kudos, gotten my respect. I would’ve let him hop on the remix and take 100 percent royalty rate. I would’ve done it. I would have respected him for being a real n***a.”

The Canadian rapper released his playlist-album ‘More Life’ earlier this month. It features big names across 22 tracks, including grime MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha, Young Thug and Kanye West.

Although Drake originally revealed ‘More Life’ as a project in conjunction with Apple Music, More Life didn’t appear as an Apple exclusive but available on most streaming services.

Last month, Drake was quoted as describing ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

