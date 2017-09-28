XXXTentacion’s domestic violence trial delayed

Rapper has been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and more

The domestic violence trial involving rapper XXXTentacion has been delayed, according to reports.

The 19-year-old Florida MC, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was charged last October with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and witness-tampering.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty in court and denied charges across interviews. The trial was scheduled to begin on October 5 but now Pitchfork reports that it has been delayed with no rescheduled trial date currently set.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office suggested that XXXTentacion’s lawyer was the reason for the delay, telling Pitchfork: “The prosecutor is ready to go to trial at any point. I cannot speak for the defense counsel… At this point, the defense attorney has not yet made the defense witnesses available for us to depose. The defense attorney is now indicating he’s not free for the taking of the depositions until late October or early November.”

Pitchfork also reports that XXXTentacion’s defense attorney also represents his manager Solomon Sobande (aka Solomon Sounds), who was charged last year with trafficking in counterfeit credit cards and is scheduled for a September 29 hearing in Florida’s Broward County.

A court spokesperson told Pitchfork that a hearing in the XXXTentacion case will still take place on October 5, with the two sides set to discuss the matter.

The victim testimony recently revealed the full account of charges against XXXTentacion.