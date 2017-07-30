See pictures of the extremely muddy festival site.

Earlier today Y Not Festival was cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’. The Derbyshire festival was set to continue today but organizers said that “the risk was too severe.”

The festival cancelled performances of headliners The Vaccines as well as Clean Bandit due to torrential rainfall on Friday (July 28).

A spokesperson from Green House Group reached out to NME to reveal that festival attendees and independent companies hired by the Y Not organisers are shocked at how the festival is handling the wet conditions and how underprepared the grounds appear to be for the poor weather.

In a new statement posted on the festival’s website said: “The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.”

They added that attendees should pack up their tents and belonging and ‘leave the site calmly over the course of the day.’

Attendees have been sharing their snaps of the muddy site over the weekend, which you can see below.

sums up the weekend 😂 #ynotfestival A post shared by Scarlett Bielecka (@scarlettbielecka) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

This year's experience of Y Not summed up in one video.. #YNot #YNotFestival #Mud #Rain #PigsInShit #DerbyshiresAShitHoleiWantToGoHome A post shared by Stu! (@stulufc) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

And after all that battling through this mud like an absolute trouper, sleeping through the night absolutely freezing in a leaky tent, the bloody thing was cancelled! #muggy 😂 #ynotfestival A post shared by Ashleigh Watts (@ashleewhat) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Y Not Festival Cancelled!! #mud #ynotfestival A post shared by Mary Duncan (@mary_loves_catss) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Y tho?💔 #cancelled #ynotfestival A post shared by Rhiann🌙 (@rhiannpridd) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

So this is why people told us to pack wellies for a weekend at a festival ☂️🤘 #britishsummer #ynotfestival #mudformiles #festival A post shared by Steve Cook, en route 👣 (@cookenroute) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Y Not Festival goers are calling for their tickets to be refunded and the festival have said they will be providing information regarding refunds in the next few days.

Headliners for tonight, Two Door Cinema Club, responded to the news of the festival’s cancellation, writing on Twitter: “So sad we won’t be making it to Y NOT today. If you’re there, get home safe!”