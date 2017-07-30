This is how grim Y Not Festival was this weekend

Earlier today Y Not Festival was cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’. The Derbyshire festival was set to continue today but organizers said that “the risk was too severe.”

The festival cancelled performances of headliners The Vaccines as well as Clean Bandit due to torrential rainfall on Friday (July 28).

A spokesperson from Green House Group reached out to NME to reveal that festival attendees and independent companies hired by the Y Not organisers are shocked at how the festival is handling the wet conditions and how underprepared the grounds appear to be for the poor weather.

In a new statement posted on the festival’s website said: “The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.”

They added that attendees should pack up their tents and belonging and ‘leave the site calmly over the course of the day.’

Attendees have been sharing their snaps of the muddy site over the weekend, which you can see below.

sums up the weekend 😂 #ynotfestival

A post shared by Scarlett Bielecka (@scarlettbielecka) on

Oh dear Y Not Festival – we were all good to go for another day – but we were living in the relative luxury of the camper van fields and not in the swamp with everyone else. The lack of security and general not giving a shit was previously part of this little local festivals charm, walking in with cans stuffed in every pocket whilst your security turn a blind eye has always been most convenient. Maybe if you'd thought of buying in some wood chippings and chucked a few ton of it around the joint after the first night of rain you wouldn't be in such a pickle now. Perhaps having a sound system which was loud enough for a field full of people to be able to hear the music? Many tents robbed, rampaging underage drinkers, so many kids on drugs, designated family areas with no one to supervise who camps in them, disaster of a VIP area, no campsite security posts whatsoever, plenty of mud; the good squishy sticky deep stuff, changing all of the set times and moving acts around without sticking up a couple of signs to let anyone know. I could go on. We had a ball however, we've been through worse, we've spent 5 days at Glastonbury on similar terrain. But now we're home, Ynot is cancelled, getting out of the carparks is chaos, one poor steward bloke stood in the mud by the gate trying his best to manage the traffic. Well meaning festival goers taking down fences so that we have some grass to drive on. We were lucky and got out onto concrete in 20 minutes partly due to walking the route before moving the van and finding the best way out, and partly due to my superior campervan mud driving skills. Moral of the story is, if I ever say to you "let's all go to this great festival – it'll be fun" don't listen to me! I am a liar!! #ynot #ynotfestival #ynot17 #ynot2017 #summeriscoming #mudiscoming #shitstorm #mud #muddy #mudfestival #traffic #steward #rain #weather #cancelled

A post shared by Lianne (@beanswell) on

Y Not Festival Cancelled!! #mud #ynotfestival

A post shared by Mary Duncan (@mary_loves_catss) on

Y tho?💔 #cancelled #ynotfestival

A post shared by Rhiann🌙 (@rhiannpridd) on

So this is why people told us to pack wellies for a weekend at a festival ☂️🤘 #britishsummer #ynotfestival #mudformiles #festival

A post shared by Steve Cook, en route 👣 (@cookenroute) on

Y Not Festival goers are calling for their tickets to be refunded and the festival have said they will be providing information regarding refunds in the next few days.

Headliners for tonight, Two Door Cinema Club, responded to the news of the festival’s cancellation, writing on Twitter: “So sad we won’t be making it to Y NOT today. If you’re there, get home safe!”