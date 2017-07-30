This is how grim Y Not Festival was this weekend
See pictures of the extremely muddy festival site.
Earlier today Y Not Festival was cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’. The Derbyshire festival was set to continue today but organizers said that “the risk was too severe.”
The festival cancelled performances of headliners The Vaccines as well as Clean Bandit due to torrential rainfall on Friday (July 28).
A spokesperson from Green House Group reached out to NME to reveal that festival attendees and independent companies hired by the Y Not organisers are shocked at how the festival is handling the wet conditions and how underprepared the grounds appear to be for the poor weather.
In a new statement posted on the festival’s website said: “The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
They added that attendees should pack up their tents and belonging and ‘leave the site calmly over the course of the day.’
Attendees have been sharing their snaps of the muddy site over the weekend, which you can see below.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)
Y Not Festival goers are calling for their tickets to be refunded and the festival have said they will be providing information regarding refunds in the next few days.
Headliners for tonight, Two Door Cinema Club, responded to the news of the festival’s cancellation, writing on Twitter: “So sad we won’t be making it to Y NOT today. If you’re there, get home safe!”