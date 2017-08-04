Y Not festival organisers release official statement and refund information

The festival was cancelled on its final day due to adverse weather conditions

Y Not festival organisers have released an official statement and refund information following the cancellation of the 2017 edition of the festival last weekend (July 30).

The Derbyshire event was struck by problems this year. Bands and headliners pulled out amid ‘safety concerns’ after ‘adverse weather‘, before the heavy rain and poor weather forced the festival to cancel a day early. Chaos then followed as attendees were left ‘stranded’ in car parks with no staff.

In a statement posted to the festival’s official website, organisers said it had been “so distressing” to see the trust and support built up with festival-goers over the last 12 years damaged by the events of last weekend.

“We were hit with extraordinary and highly unpredictable weather both during the build and over the weekend itself,” they wrote. “There were levels of infrastructure in place to deal with adverse weather, however we reached a point when the forecast was changing hourly and there became a risk that emergency services would not be able to access areas of the site.

“Everyone’s safety will always come first and the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make became the only responsible option.”

The statement continued to say organisers have listened to concerns from fans about “how the event was delivered” and promised more detailed information on how those issues will be addressed soon.

“Our intention with every Y Not is to give you the best weekend of your year. We are very sorry that so many of you did not have the experience you had hoped for, and we deeply regret the disappointment caused to all of you.”

The festival is confirmed to return in 2018 with organisers saying they are “fully committed to delivering the best show in our history and putting right what went wrong in 2017.”

The refund information provided on the page informs fans that 50 percent of the ticket price has been processed and should appear back in ticket buyers’ accounts within the next week to 14 days. Anyone who paid for glamping will also be refunded a third of that cost.

Precise figures and more information can be found here.