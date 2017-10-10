Y Not Festival organisers pledge huge improvements for 2018

The 2017 edition of the Derbyshire event was cancelled midway through over safety fears following extreme weather

Y Not Festival organisers have pledged huge improvements for 2018.

The 2017 edition of the event, which is held in Pikehall, Derbyshire, was cancelled midway through the weekend after extreme weather brought chaos to the site. The festival team was criticised for the way things were handled, with fans claiming staff were not prepared to deal with the events.

In a statement posted to the festival’s official website, organisers said their priority since the happenings in August had been refunding ticket-holders as quickly as possible.

“Ever since Y Not started as a party in a field for our friends way back in 2006, we wanted to create something honest, sincere and fun,” the statement read. “12 years later, we remain committed to that.

“We are taking your comments on board and using your input to help shape the 2018 festival. We know that Y Not matters to you, and what you think about the festival matters to us. We’ve listened to everything you’ve said, and we are so grateful for your thoughts, feedback and passion.”

It continued to state that the festival’s team has always aimed to be “direct and open” with fans, adding that “that’s never going to change.” Organisers also promised festival-goers “We will be back next year, committed to delivering you an amazing Y Not.”

Organisers are seeking to improve the festival by hiring new security and new waste management contractors, introducing CCTV to the site, implanting a “fully reviewed adverse weather plan” and using more robust fencing.

The pledges made also include reviewing how information is delivered to attendees during the course of the festival, while site changes have also been promised. “There will be significant changes to the site layout this year,” the festival team wrote. “This will include paying particular attention to access points, groundworks in relation to weather and new hard standing tracks where possible.”

Fans are invited to share their thoughts and ideas for how to improve the festival by contacting the team on a dedicated email address: 2018@ynotfestival.com.

The statement concluded with organisers asserting: “We are going to make sure that Y Not 2018 is the best one yet.”