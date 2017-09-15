Listen to the new Yak track, produced by Tame Impala

Yak have previously had singles issued on Jack White’s Third Man Records

Yak have shared their new single ‘All I Need Is Some Sunshine In My Life’ – a cover of the iconic The Dixie Nightingale track.

It was produced by Tame Impala‘s Jay Gum Watson in frontman Kevin Parker’s Perth studio.

Speaking of the new song, Yak frontman Oli Burslem said: “A loved one departed and on the way out sent me this song, so we ended up recording a delirious version in the blistering heat of Perth.

“I love the original Dixie Nightingales’ version, it reminds me of songs like Wendy Rene’s ‘After Laughter’, which I imagined was recorded in the same studio with maybe even the same people playing,” he added. Listen to it below.

All I Need Is Some Sunshine In My Life All I Need Is Some Sunshine In My Life, an album by Yak on Spotify

The song will be released digitally and on limited edition 7” vinyl on October 6. The single’s b-side is a cover of Lee Hazelwood’s ‘Wait and See’.

Earlier this year, Kevin Parker threatened to sue a Chinese milk company for copying Tame Impala’s track ‘The Less I Know The Better’ for an advert.

Posting on Instagram, he shared footage of the commercial – which features a soundtrack that is remarkably similar to the song from third album ‘Currents’.

Tame Impala played their final show of the year on July 29, headlining the second day of New York’s Panorama festival.

Yak will embark upon a new UK and EU tour this October. See the full dates below:

Oct 4 Brighton Green Door Store, UK

Oct 5 Southampton The Loft, UK

Oct 6 Leicester The Cookie, UK

Oct 7 Stowmarket John Peel Centre, UK

Oct 9 Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Oct 10 Hebden Bridge The Trades Club, UK

Oct 12 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre, UK

Oct 13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Oct 14 Manchester Night And Day, UK

Oct 16 London Village Underground, UK

Oct 18 Tunbridge Wells Forum, UK

Oct 19 Luxembourg Rotondes, LUX

Oct 20 Cologne Gebaude 9, GER

Oct 21 Hamburg Molotow, GER

Oct 22 Berlin Musik und Frieden, GER

Oct 24 Antwerp Trix Bar, BEL

Oct 25 Paris Petit Bain, FRA

Oct 26 Roubaix Cave aux Poètes, FRA

Oct 27 Eindhoven DDW Music Festival, HOL

Oct 28 Amsterdam London Calling, HOL