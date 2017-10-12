Yeah Yeah Yeahs share previously unreleased ‘Black Tongue’ demo

Song was eventually re-recorded for 'Fever To Tell'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have unveiled a previously unreleased demo of their track ‘Black Tongue’.

The recording will be released as part of an upcoming reissue of the band’s classic album ‘Fever To Tell’. The New York group’s debut was released in April 2003 and celebrates its 15 year anniversary next year. Ahead of that milestone, the band will reissue ‘Fever To Tell’ on October 20.

The deluxe package will come with unreleased demos, B-sides, a documentary and more. We’ve already heard previously unreleased song ‘Shake It’ and another unreleased recording called ‘Phone Jam‘. Now you can hear a demo version of ‘Black Tongue’, which was eventually re-recorded for ‘Fever To Tell’, here.

In a press release, the band write: “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put ‘Fever to Tell’ out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded,) a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

You can watch a trailer for the band’s There Is No Modern Romance documentary here.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently announced their first live show in nearly four years. They will headline Sound On Sound in Austin, Texas, which takes place between November 10-12. They’ve now added a pair of shows for Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre for October 25 and November 7 respectively.

The trio last performed properly together in November 2013, closing out their world tour in support of their fourth album ‘Mosquito’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band briefly reunited last year for a covers gig at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Back in October 2015, frontwoman Karen O said that there weren’t any plans at the time to end the group’s hiatus.

“It’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes,” she said. “I’m in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment.”