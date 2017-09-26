Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce ‘Fever To Tell’ reissue and share unreleased song ‘Shake It’

NYC band to re-release debut album next month

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a reissue of their classic album ‘Fever To Tell’ reissue while also sharing an unreleased track called ‘Shake It’.

The New York band’s debut album ‘Fever To Tell’ was released in April 2003 and celebrates its 15 year anniversary next year.

Ahead of that milestone, the band will reissue ‘Fever To Tell’ next month (October 20). The deluxe package will come with unreleased demos, B-sides, a documentary about the band’s “near downfall” called ‘There Is No Modern Romance’ and more.

In a press release, the band say: “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put ‘Fever to Tell’ out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded,) a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

Hear the band’s previously unreleased song ‘Shake It’ below. Yesterday saw the band share another unreleased recording called ‘Phone Jam‘.

See the artwork for the reissue and all it entails below. Find out more info and pre-order the release here.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently announced their first live show in nearly four years. They will headline Sound On Sound in Austin, Texas, which takes place between November 10-12. They’ve now added a pair of shows for Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre for October 25 and November 7 respectively.

The trio last performed properly together in November 2013, closing out their world tour in support of their fourth album ‘Mosquito’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band briefly reunited last year for a covers gig at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Back in October 2015, frontwoman Karen O said that there weren’t any plans at the time to end the group’s hiatus.

“It’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes,” she said. “I’m in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment.”