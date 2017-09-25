Yeah Yeah Yeahs tease ‘Fever To Tell’ reissue with bizarre ‘Phone Jam’ recording

Band's classic album turns 15 next year

Yeah Yeah Yeahs appear to be teasing an upcoming ‘Fever To Tell’ reissue, sharing a new recording called ‘Phone Jam’. Scroll below to hear that.

The New York band’s debut album ‘Fever To Tell’ was released in April 2003 and celebrates its 15 year anniversary next year.

Ahead of the milestone, the group appear to be teasing a reissue that could include rarities and outtakes from the album’s 2002 sessions.

A tweet from the band suggests that a ‘Fever To Tell’ reissue could be announced officially tomorrow (September 26), while the YYYs have also uploaded a near-six minute long noise recording to YouTube. The latter sees singer Karen O and guitarist Nick Zinner jamming while playing a series of phone messages. Listen below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently announced their first live show in nearly four years. They will headline Sound On Sound in Austin, Texas, which takes place between November 10-12.

The trio last performed properly together in November 2013, closing out their world tour in support of their fourth album ‘Mosquito’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band briefly reunited last year for a covers gig at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Back in October 2015, frontwoman Karen O said that there weren’t any plans at the time to end the group’s hiatus.

“It’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes,” she said. “I’m in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment.”