Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce first live show in four years

The show will mark the trio's first proper return to the stage since November 2013

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first live show in nearly four years.

The trio last performed properly together in November 2013, closing out their world tour in support of their fourth album ‘Mosquito’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band briefly reunited last year for a covers gig at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

It now appears that Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to end their hiatus, with their first live gig in nearly four years having been announced to be taking place at Sound On Sound Festival, which is held just outside of Austin, Texas. Located on the site of the renaissance faire and campground at Sherwood Forest, the band will headline Sound On Sound – which takes place between November 10-12 – on an as-yet-unspecified night.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be joined on the bill by the likes of Iggy Pop, Grizzly Bear and Blood Orange. See Sound On Sound’s confirmed line-up so far below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in October 2015, frontwoman Karen O said that there weren’t any plans at the time to end the group’s hiatus.

“It’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes,” she said. “I’m in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment.”