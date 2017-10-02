Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘There Is No Modern Romance’ documentary trailer

Film tells of the band's 'near downfall'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a trailer for their new documentary, There Is No Modern Romance.

The film was directed by Patrick Daughters and follows the group on tour in the UK during 2003 in support of their debut album ‘Fever To Tell’. A press release states that the documentary tracks the band’s “near downfall” during this period.

Watch the trailer beneath:

The documentary will be released as part of an upcoming reissue of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ classic album ‘Fever To Tell’. The New York band’s debut was released in April 2003 and celebrates its 15 year anniversary next year. Ahead of that milestone, the band will reissue ‘Fever To Tell’ on October 20.

The deluxe package will come with unreleased demos, B-sides, this documentary and more. You can hear the band’s previously unreleased song ‘Shake It’ and another unreleased recording called ‘Phone Jam‘.

In a press release, the band say: “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever gonna put ‘Fever to Tell’ out on vinyl as it hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years plus a time capsule of photos, demos (1st ever recorded,) a mini film documenting our near downfall and other fun memorabilia, from the turn of the century NYC, made with love + the usual blood, sweat + tears of Yeah Yeah Yeahs.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs recently announced their first live show in nearly four years. They will headline Sound On Sound in Austin, Texas, which takes place between November 10-12. They’ve now added a pair of shows for Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre and Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre for October 25 and November 7 respectively.

The trio last performed properly together in November 2013, closing out their world tour in support of their fourth album ‘Mosquito’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band briefly reunited last year for a covers gig at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Back in October 2015, frontwoman Karen O said that there weren’t any plans at the time to end the group’s hiatus.

“It’s just waiting to see how everything works out with starting a family and seizing the moment when it strikes,” she said. “I’m in the full-time job of [motherhood] at the moment.”