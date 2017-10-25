Years & Years share new song ‘Hypnotised’ in Baz Luhrmann-directed short film

'The Secret Life Of Flowers' has been created especially for the new ERDEM x H&M clothing range

Years & Years have shared a new song in a short film directed by Moulin Rouge‘s Baz Luhrmann.

Titled The Secret Life Of Flowers, the film plays host to ‘Hypnotised’, Years & Years’ first new material since last year’s ‘Meteorite’ single, itself produced for Bridget Jones’ Baby.

Watch the dramatic clip below. “I wanted the film to be like a whole movie,” says Baz Luhrmann. “It’s a very modern love story, set in a country house that is full of its own secrets and it’s like a metaphor for our times – it’s harsh out there in the world, but in here, the things that really matter keep growing in an eternal spring.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander says:

“It was a really wonderful experience working with Baz, he’s so passionate about every detail, and I was really excited to be part of something so creative. Plus, I’ve always been a fan of Erdem. The song is about falling head over heels for somebody and it totally up-ends everything you thought you knew about yourself.”

The project is a partnership in aid of H&M’s upcoming collaboration with luxury fashion brand Erdem, available from November 2.

Last month, Years & Years helped lead a celebration of LGBT hero Dean Eastmond’s life at an intimate London show.

Olly Alexander also recently helmed a BBC documentary titled Growing Up Gay.

Speaking to NME, Alexander said: “I struggle to describe how horrified I feel about people like Piers Morgan and the damage they’re doing. They hide behind ‘It’s free speech, I can say what I like’. No, we have a responsibility to try to help people and encourage better forms of discussion.

“Young trans people are some of the most at-risk in our society and for Piers Morgan to say some of the things he does is wildly irresponsible. I don’t know how he sleeps at night.”