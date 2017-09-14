Years & Years, Sink The Pink and more to perform at Dean Eastmond memorial concert

The LGBT+ journalist passed away on September 3rd

A memorial concert for celebrated LGBT+ journalist Dean Eastmond will take place next week, with Years & Years set to perform.

Eastmond was a keen campaigner for LGBT+ equality, launching HISKIND magazine and earning a Pride Award earlier this year. Towards the end of his life he documented his experiences with cancer.

Dean sadly passed away on September 3 aged just 21, while surrounded by family and his boyfriend Adam.

As well as a performance from Years & Years, the September 20 event at London’s Oval Space will also play host to drag group Sink The Pink, as well as a DJ set from Will Joseph Cook. Spoken word performances, painters and live catwalks will also complete the event, which will capture everything Eastmond was passionate about.

A limited number of tickets for the night are available here.