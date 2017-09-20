Yoko Ono makes John Lennon-inspired soft drink change its name

The vegan and gluten-free 'John Lemon' drink range was launched in 2012 by a Polish company

Yoko Ono has reportedly forced a soft-drink company to change the name of one of its beverages, arguing that it infringed on the trademark of her late husband John Lennon.

The vegan and gluten-free ‘John Lemon’ drink range was launched in 2012 by a Polish company, who have now been made to rebrand its product as ‘On Lemon’ following threats of legal action from Ono.

Reuters reports that lawyers acting for Ono warned the drink’s distributors that they faced costs of up to 5,000 euros a day and 500 euros for every bottle sold if they continued to infringe the John Lennon trademark.

The drinks company denied infringing the late Beatle‘s trademark, but Ono’s lawyers argued that a Facebook post by John Lemon Ireland, featuring a photo of the singer, and using the phrase “let it be” in marketing material amounted to infringement.

Karol Chamera, founder of Mr Lemonade Alternative Drinks which distributed the John Lemon beverage in the UK, told the East London Advertiser: “All of us involved with this product are start-ups and we couldn’t take on someone who is worth many, many millions.”

Meanwhile, a new John Lennon and Yoko Ono biopic was announced earlier this year. It will document the couple’s love story and anti-war causes.

The currently-untitled project is being produced by Ono along with Michael De Luca (The Social Network, Moneyball, Captain Phillips) and Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman. Anthony McCarten, who has previously worked on The Theory Of Everything, will write the film.