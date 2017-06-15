Yoko Ono to be credited as co-writer of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

In accordance with the late Beatle's wishes.

More than 45 years after it was released, Yoko Ono is to be made co-writer of John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’.

Since it debuted in 1971, the writing of ‘Imagine’ has been credited solely to Lennon, though Ono and Phil Spector are listed as co-producers.

‘Imagine’ was recently named the recipient of this year’s Centennial Song Award by the US National Music Publishers Association. While collecting the award on John Lennon’s behalf in New York last night (June 14), Ono was informed that she will soon receive a songwriting credit on the pop classic.

According to Variety, a clip of a 1980 interview with John Lennon was shown, in which the late Beatle said Ono deserved a co-writing credit because of her “influence and inspiration” on the song.

Earlier this year it was announced that new biopic of Lennon and Ono is in the works.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The currently-untitled project is being produced by Ono along with Michael De Luca (The Social Network, Moneyball, Captain Phillips) and Immersive Pictures’ Josh Bratman. Anthony McCarten, who has previously worked on The Theory Of Everything, will write the film.

De Luca says of the film: “The story will focus on ripe and relevant themes of love, courage and activism in the US – with the intention of inspiring today’s youth to stand up for and have a clear vision for the world they want.”