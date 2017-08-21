It's a seriously intimate show...

Ed Sheeran is set to play a seriously intimate gig in someone’s living room, after he was announced among the line-up for the largest global festival ever staged.

On September 20, Amnesty International are teaming up with Sofar Sounds to stage a staggering 300 gigs across 60 countries as part of the Give a Home global refugee concert series.

The intimate gigs will see Sheeran playing in a living room in Washington D.C, while the likes of Gregory Porter, Rudimental, Nina Nesbitt and Jessie Ware will play in London.

There’s every chance that you could be among the faces watching on too. Sofar Sounds are running a competition to win the chance to attend, along with the option of donating to charity. You can enter here.

Along with Ed’s show in Washington D.C, other big name gigs include Moby and Laura Mvula, who will both perform in Los Angeles.

Last week, Ed Sheeran also joined Shawn Mendes on stage in Brooklyn.