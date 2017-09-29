You’ll be able to hear two double albums worth of unreleased Tim Buckley recordings soon

The late musician passed away in 1975

Two double albums of unreleased Tim Buckley recordings are set to be released next month.

The musician died in 1975, aged 28. He was found dead in his bed by his wife, having overdosed on heroin.

The new releases will collect live recordings from his 1969 shows at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Double CD ‘Venice Mating Call’ and double LP ‘Greetings From West Hollywood’ will both be released on October 13.

You can listen to one track from ‘Venice Mating Call’ now. Hear a live rendition of 1969’s ‘Buzzin’ Fly’ below now, via Spin.

Buzzin’ Fly (Remastered) by manifestorecords Manifesto Records has released music from a celebrated list of artists. Founded in 1993, Manifesto is the successor to indie labels dating back to 1968, beginning as Bizarre Records (and its companion

The records are the latest in a series of live albums released since Buckley’s death. The last – ‘Live At The Folklore Center 1967’ – was put out in 2009. A compilation called ‘Wings: The Complete Singles 1966-1974’, meanwhile, was released last year.

In 2005, a tribute album entitled ‘Dream Brother: The Songs Of Tim and Jeff Buckley’ was released. It featured a variety of artists covering the father and son’s songs, including The Magic Numbers, Sufjan Stevens, Micah P. Hinson and more.

Tim Buckley’s son Jeff also died prematurely. He drowned while swimming in Wolf River Harbor, Michigan in 1997.