Young Fathers return with new song ‘Lord’

The track is the trio's first to be taken from their forthcoming third album

Young Fathers have shared the first track to be taken from their forthcoming third album.

The Edinburgh trio made their debut with ‘Dead‘ in 2014, going on to win the Mercury Music Prize with that record. A year later, they followed it up with ‘White Men Are Black Men Too‘.

Now, they have confirmed their third album is finished and celebrated that news with the release of ‘Lord’. Listen to it below, via Consequence Of Sound.

The visuals for the track’s YouTube stream includes the message: “Young Fathers have finished a new album. We hope you hear it sometime in the near future, for now here is a song, a song called LORD. You can’t dance to it.”

The band also wrote in a tweet announcing the track: “We’ve just finished a new album, and it’s about fucking time.”

Earlier this year, Young Fathers discussed writing ‘Only God Knows’ for the Trainspotting 2 soundtrack. Speaking to NME at the Ivor Novello awards in London, they said the song came about organically.

“We did it when we were out in LA,” Kayus Bankole told NME. “It just felt like it fit the whole vibe of the film, so we gave it to Danny [Boyle, director], and he put it just at the end sequence bit of the film. That’s it – it stands alone with the film.”

Speaking of the lyrical inspiration behind the song, he added: “It was just vibes in the moment – it was the first thing that came to us when we were recording the song. It felt right and we just went for it. There was no pre-meditated agenda, it was just ‘this is how I’m feeling at the moment – let’s fucking go for it’.”