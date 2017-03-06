Young Thug accused of slapping woman outside Atlanta nightclub

Police reportedly want to speak to rapper over the events

Rapper Young Thug has been accused of assaulting a woman outside an Atlanta nightclub.

The Atlanta native is accused of slapping Valerie Raven (27, also known as Akbar V) in the parking lot of the city’s Palace nightclub early Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Cops were called to the scene but Thug had already departed when they arrived.

The woman in question told police that the altercation arose from a verbal disagreement she had been engaged in with the rapper’s fiancee, Jerrika Karlae.

Raven, who allegedly used to work with Young Thug, has filed a report for battery and police want to speak to the rapper for his side of events.

Young Thug’s ‘Wyclef Jean’ music video recently went viral online. Watch a behind-the-scenes video.

Meanwhile, the rapper was also forced to apologise to airport staff recently after he called them “ants” and “peasants”. He revealed that his mother made his apologise for his actions.

Footage surfaced showing the Atlanta rapper arguing with Alaska Airlines staff, referring to them as “bum ass hoes” and offering them $15,000 ($11k) to quit their jobs.

Thug later took to Instagram to post a photo of himself and to reveal in the caption that his mother made him apologise for his comments. “When your mama make u go to the airport and apologize,” he wrote, adding: “Sorry love ones.”