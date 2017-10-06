Young Thug appears to threaten ex-fiancée following break-up

The rapper had previously posted a video on Instagram apologising to Jerrika Karlae

Young Thug has appeared to threaten his ex-fiancée on Twitter following their break-up.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was engaged to Jerrika Karlae, but the couple recently split amid allegations that he had cheated on her.

On Wednesday (October 4), Karlae tweeted “I’m definitely back on the market tho” followed by a kiss emoji. Earlier today, Young Thug quoted her tweet and wrote: “What market?? Bitch u goin die OnGod”.

As Spin reports, Karlae had previously posted a photo on Snapchat that she claimed showed evidence the rapper had cheated on her with a friend. Shortly after, he captioned one of his Instagram posts: “Y cheat when u can creep”.

Y cheat when u can creep.. A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Yesterday, Baller Alert posted a video on their Instagram page of Young Thug apologising to Karlae and asking her to reconsider their split, saying: “Give me a chance and I promise I won’t mess up no more.” A second video showed him “crying”.

From the desk of #YoungThug A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 5, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

Young Thug’s tweet is still visible on his Twitter page at the time of writing. He has also since tweeted the same kiss emoji that Karlae used in her original tweet.