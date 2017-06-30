Young Thug donates New York show proceeds to Planned Parenthood

"I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful"

Young Thug has revealed that proceeds from last night’s (29 June) New York concert will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Tweeting before taking to the stage at the city’s Terminal 5 venue, the ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ rapper said, “I’m donating the proceeds from my show tonight to @PPFA. I was a teenage parent. Planned+unplanned parenthood is beautiful.”

The show was Thug’s first since the release of his new album ‘Beautiful Thugger Girls’ last month. As Pitchfork reports, it featured surprise guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Ugly Goe, and Dae Dae.

Young Thug joins a huge list of stars who have contributed to Planned Parenthood in recent months.

Back in April, a new 7″ series was announced to raise money for the U.S. organisation, which seeks to promote pro-choice values and share healthcare and sexual health advice. Foo Fighters, Björk, St Vincent, Bon Iver and more are all set to release records through the project – it also saw the release of a previously unshared Elliot Smith track.

Arctic Monkeys‘ Alex Turner, Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Lady Gaga were also among over 100 stars to sign a guitar for Planned Parenthood.

The guitar was sold in an online raffle organised by the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood project. Josh Homme, Michael Stipe, John Legend, Mark Ronson, Kim Gordon, Katy Perry, Ryan Adams, Carrie Brownstein and Florence Welch have all signed the instrument too.