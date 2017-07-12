You’re going to want this beautiful new David Bowie 1977-1982 box set

'There’s old wave, there’s new wave, and there’s David Bowie'



A new box set of David Bowie‘s albums released between 1977-1982 has been announced. Check out photos and the tracklist below.

Following on from the previous box sets planned by Bowie himself with ‘Five Year’s and ‘Who Can I Be Now’, ‘A New Career In A New Town’ will contain Bowie’s seminal ‘Berlin Trilogy’ of albums ‘Lodger’, “Heroes” and ‘Low’, as well as the classic ‘Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)’ and much, much more.

Released on September 29, The eleven CD box, thirteen-piece vinyl set also features the ‘BAAL’ EP, the ‘Re:Call 3’ collection of non-album singles, single versions and b-sides, as well as the original and 2017 mix of the live album ‘Stage’.

Pre-order it here and receive a new extended version of ‘Beauty And The Beast’.

‘Lodger’ meanwhile comes with a new Tony Visconti 2017 remix of the album that was “started with David’s blessing before his passing in January last year”.

“Tony Visconti has revisited the original multi-tracks at Human Studios and remixed the album with the benefit of modern technology to better highlight the album’s nuances,” a statement reads. “Always a personal favourite of David’s, this version of the album will also feature newly ‘remixed’ artwork featuring unseen images from the original cover photographic session from the archive of the Estate of photographer Duffy, working closely with his son Chris.”

See the tracklist for the box set below:

LOW

Released on RCA PL 12030 (U.K.) / CPL1-2030 (U.S.) on 14th January, 1977.

Side 1

1. Speed Of Life

2. Breaking Glass

3. What In The World

4. Sound And Vision

5. Always Crashing In The Same Car

6. Be My Wife

7. A New Career In A New Town

Side 2

1. Warszawa

2. Art Decade

3. Weeping Wall

4. Subterraneans

“HEROES”

Released on RCA PL 12522 (U.K.) / AFL1-2522 (U.S.) on 14th October, 1977.

Side 1

1. Beauty And The Beast

2. Joe The Lion

3. “Heroes”

4. Sons Of The Silent Age

5. Blackout

Side 2

1. V-2 Schneider

2. Sense Of Doubt

3. Moss Garden

4. Neuköln

5. The Secret Life Of Arabia

“HEROES” E.P.

Side 1

1. “Heroes”/”Helden” (German album version)

2. “Helden” (German single version)

Side 2

1. “Heroes”/”Héros” (French album version)

2. “Héros” (French single version)

STAGE (Original)

Released on RCA PL 02913 (U.K.) / CPL2-2913 (U.S.) on 8th September, 1978.

Side 1

1. Hang On To Yourself

2. Ziggy Stardust

3. Five Years

4. Soul Love

5. Star

Side 2

Side 2

1. Station To Station

2. Fame

3. TVC 15

Side 3

1. Warszawa

2. Speed Of Life

3. Art Decade

4. Sense Of Doubt

5. Breaking Glass

Side 4

1. “Heroes”

2. What In The World

3. Blackout

4. Beauty And The Beast

STAGE (2017)

Side 1

1. Warszawa

2. “Heroes”

3. What In The World

Side 2

1. Be My Wife

2. The Jean Genie *

3. Blackout

4. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3

1. Speed Of Life

2. Breaking Glass

3. Beauty And The Beast

4. Fame

Side 4

1. Five Years

2. Soul Love

3. Star

4. Hang On To Yourself

5. Ziggy Stardust

6. Suffragette City *

Side 5

1. Art Decade

2. Alabama Song

3. Station To Station

Side 6

1. Stay

2. TVC 15

* Previously unreleased

LODGER

Released on RCA PL 13254 (U.K.) / APL1-3254 (U.S.) on 18th May, 1979.

LODGER (2017 Tony Visconti mix)

Side 1

1. Fantastic Voyage

2. African Night Flight

3. Move On

4. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)

5. Red Sails

Side 2

1. D.J.

2. Look Back In Anger

3. Boys Keep Swinging

4. Repetition

5. Red Money

SCARY MONSTERS (AND SUPER CREEPS)

Released on RCA BOWLP 2 (PL 13647) (U.K.) / AQL1-3647 (U.S.) on 12th September, 1980.

Side 1

1. It’s No Game (Part 1)

2. Up The Hill Backwards

3. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

4. Ashes To Ashes

5. Fashion

Side 2

1. Teenage Wildlife

2. Scream Like A Baby

3. Kingdom Come

4. Because You’re Young

5. It’s No Game (Part 2)

RE:CALL 3

Side 1

1. “Heroes” (single version)

2. Beauty And The Beast (extended version)

3. Breaking Glass (Australian single version)

4. Yassassin (single version)

5. D.J. (single version)

Side 2

1. Alabama Song

2. Space Oddity (1979 version)

3. Ashes To Ashes (single version)

4. Fashion (single version)

5. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)

Side 3

1. Crystal Japan

2. Under Pressure (single version) – Queen and David Bowie

3. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (soundtrack album version)

4. Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby

* mono

Side 4

Bertolt Brecht’s Baal

1. Baal’s Hymn

2. Remembering Marie A.

3. Ballad Of The Adventurers

4. The Drowned Girl

5. The Dirty Song

The running order for Re:Call 3 CD differs from the vinyl version

1. “Heroes” (single version)

2. Beauty And The Beast (extended version)

3. Breaking Glass (Australian single version)

4. Yassassin (single version)

5. D.J. (single version)

6. Alabama Song

7. Space Oddity (1979 version)

8. Ashes To Ashes (single version)

9. Fashion (single version)

10.Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (single version)

11.Crystal Japan

12.Under Pressure (single version) – Queen and David Bowie

Bertolt Brecht’s Baal

13.Baal’s Hymn

14.Remembering Marie A.

15.Ballad Of The Adventurers

16.The Drowned Girl

17.The Dirty Song

18.Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (soundtrack album version)

19.Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby

* mono