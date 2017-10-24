You’re going to want this new, massive Tame Impala ‘Currents’ vinyl box set reissue

Get it just in time for Christmas

Tame Impala have announced the release of a deluxe ‘Collector’s Edition’ of their album ‘Currents’. Check out footage and photos of the box set below and pre-order it here.

Due for release on November 17, the new version of their acclaimed 2015 album ‘Currents‘ (and one of NME‘s Albums Of The Year), comes after over a year of teasing fans.

“One year since this album was released,” wrote frontman Kevin Parker in June 2016. “Feels like a lifetime ago but also like it was yesterday at the same time. Needless to say I didn’t predict the effect it would have on my life… and other peoples too it seems…. Endless thank you to everyone who got onboard.”

Now, the reissue is finally here – featuring the album on limited edition red marbled vinyl with alternate artwork, a 12” featuring two remixes, and a 7” and flexidisc with three b-sides.

The set also comes with “a poster and a zine of images and scribbles offering a candid glimpse into the making of ‘Currents'”

Meanwhile, amid rumours that Parker is currently working with Travis Scott, the band just played their last confirmed show ahead what is said to be a long break.

“I really don’t know how that’s going to feel because in the past, the album cycles haven’t really ended with a bang, or even ended decidedly,” said Parker last year. “They just sort of peter out. But this time it really is a bookend.

He continued: “This album was a real door-opener for me,” Parker – who recently collaborated with Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson – added. “It’s funny, but I kind of knew it would be, just because of the way I was making songs, the way I was producing it. I sort of sensed that it wouldn’t just be an album that came and went. I had a feeling that it would take me other places.”

“What comes next is still very much a blank canvas. But a blank canvas in a good way – I’ve got all the paint!”