YouTube star Austin Jones has been arrested and charged on two counts of producing child pornography.

The 24-year-old from Bloomingdale, Illinois is accused of instructing two young female fans, each around 14 years old, to send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

He was arrested on Monday (June 12), THR reports, and appeared in court yesterday (June 13) in Chicago. Jones is said to have told the court he understood the charges he is facing.

He is due to appear in court again today (June 14) for a bond – or bail – hearing. He has yet to enter his plea.

Jones has amassed more than half a million subscribers on YouTube and a number of his videos have accumulated over a million views. He has covered hits by My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Fall Out Boy, Justin Bieber and Rihanna, as well as sharing videos for his own original songs.

The BBC reports that Jones has admitted to US homeland security that he used his Facebook account to hold sexually explicit conversations with girls under the age of 16. He allegedly told one girl that “she needed to ‘prove’ that she was his biggest fan” by sending him videos of herself.

Each of the charges he faces carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.