This band is covering Oasis’ ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ album in full

Listen to Yumi Zouma's cover of 'She's Electric'

New Zealand dream-pop band Yumi Zouma are covering Oasis‘ classic album ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’ in full. Listen to their take on ‘She’s Electric’ below.

The full covers album will be released as part of vinyl subscription service Sounds Delicious, who have also enlisted Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard to cover Teenage Fanclub’s ‘Bandwagonesque’, Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado to cover Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born To Run’ and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart to take on Tom Petty’s ‘Full Moon Fever’.

Yumi Zouma’s Oasis covers album comes out on April 6, following on from their 2016 debut album ‘Yoncalla’. Listen to their shoegaze take on ‘She’s Electric’ beneath, via The Line Of Best Fit.

Yumi Zouma – She’s Electric (Oasis Cover) by Turntable Kitchen From Yumi Zouma’s full album cover of Oasis’ (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Available exclusively from Turntable Kitchen’s Sounds Delicious vinyl subscription service: www.turntablekitchen.com/sounds-delicious/

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais Gallagher recently spoke to NME about the Oasis song she can’t listen to any more and her karaoke Blur song.

“I know he likes to think differently, but I love my dad’s music genuinely more than anything,” Anais told NME. “I bang out Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in my room super-loud all the time. But growing up, kids at school would tease me and shout ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics in my face. It’s still something adults like to do after they’ve had a few drinks.”

“I was back in Manchester in the summer with my mates. Some guys in the pub recognised me and subsequently serenades me with ‘Wonderwall’.”

When asked about her ideal karaoke song, Anais replied: “I’m not a karaoke person, but if I had to pick something I’d probably pick Blur’s ‘Parklife’ – just for the irony.”