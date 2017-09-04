Zayn Malik is completely bald now and fans think he looks like Dr Evil

The singer's fans aren't too pleased with his new haircut

Zayn Malik has unveiled a new hairstyle, evoking a rather heated response from fans.

The former One Direction star recently teased a new collaborative single featuring Sia. Titled ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, the song is expected to be released this Thursday (September 7).

Prior to the release of his new single, it appears that Malik has opted for a new haircut too, with his mother Trisha Malik recently shared a photo of her son with a completely shaven head. See that photo below. It also features Malik’s girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Reacting to the photo, some of Malik’s fans have been less than kind about his new look:

Others have claimed that he looks like Dr Evil from Austin Powers.

Or Will Ferrell’s character Megamind from the 2010 film of the same name:

Meanwhile, Zayn’s new haircut has inspired some One Direction fans to ponder what the other members of the boy band – currently on hiatus – would look like without hair:

Malik’s mother had previously uploaded a photo of Zayn with hair and wearing a Rage Against The Machine t-shirt a day earlier:

❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone… #BlessedDay A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

This has led some fans to speculate whether Malik’s new haircut could simply be a hoax:

Zayn shared the first track from his follow up to 2016’s ‘Mind of Mine’ back in April when he released ‘Still Got Time‘ ft. PartyNextDoor.

His new single artwork reveals that the music video will star Jemima Kirke from Girls and will be directed by Amazing Spider-Man and 500 Days of Summer director, Marc Webb.

In a recent interview, the singer discussed his “more organised” second album, saying: “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much”.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed what course his life and career would have taken if he’d never found fame with One Direction.

“I think about alternative realities,” Zayn began. “I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.’

Malik continued: “I love poetry and writing – obviously, I’m a songwriter – so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing.”