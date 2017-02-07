Zayn Malik defends Gigi Hadid following racism accusations

Singer's model girlfriend has been accused of 'making fun of Asian people'

Zayn Malik has defended girlfriend Gigi Hadid after she faced accusations of racism and “making fun of Asian people”.

Model Hadid recently appeared in an Instagram video posted by sister Bella in which she was shown squinting her eyes and comparing her face to a cookie shaped like a laughing Buddha. The video was later removed after backlash from fans.

Bradford-born Malik, whose father is British-Pakistani, took to Twitter to reply to a question from a fellow user who asked “being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?” Malik responded: “trust me.. she likes asians”. See that beneath.

Hadid was previously forced to apologise following accusations of racism over an impression of Donald Trump‘s wife, Melania Trump, at the American Music Awards last November. In a handwritten apology, Hadid wrote: “I too have been at the centre of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run. I apologise to anyone that I offended and only have the best wishes for our country.”

Malik, meanwhile, recently unveiled a video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, his Fifty Shades Darker collaboration with Taylor Swift. The video sees the two singers smashing up a hotel room. It was claimed that Swift and Malik “set fire” to a £2,500-a-night hotel room in London during the shoot for the video.