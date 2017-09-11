Zayn Malik defends Taylor Swift: ‘I don’t have a bad word to say about her’

"I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard,"

Zayn Malik has defended Taylor Swift following recent criticism that the star has faced.

Swift recently returned with her singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ and ‘Ready For It’. While the former earned Swift her first ever UK number one single, it also received mixed reviews from critics.

Malik – who collaborated with Swift on last year’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ – was asked by Fader what he thought of the criticism aimed at his fellow star.

“To be honest with you… when it comes to anything that has to do with trivia about people’s personal lives or things that’s going on in their careers, I don’t necessarily pay too much attention,” Malik said.

“I don’t pay too much attention to what people even say about me. I just tend to take it for what it is when I meet them people in real life and have a conversation with them. If they’re cool with me, then I base my relationship on that. In terms of relating to it, of course I relate to things being written about us all the time. But I don’t listen to it.”

He added of Swift: “I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard. That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”

Former One Direction star Malik last week released his new single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, which features Sia. His second album is coming in “the next couple months”.

Elsewhere in his Fader interview, Malik teased his album’s title.“It does have a name, and I’m really excited about it,” Zayn said. “It’s kind of going to be something weird with it — I don’t want to say more. It’s not your usual way of putting out an album, let’s say that.”