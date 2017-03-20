Zayn Malik says his past eating disorder was ‘a control thing’

The pop star revealed that it was his mum who helped him recover.

Zayn Malik has once again opened up about his past eating disorder, reiterating that it was all about control.

The pop singer previously spoke of the disorder in his autobiography. Elaborating on the statement in a new interview with The Times, Malik said; “Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, ‘No, I’m not eating that.'”

“Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally. Not supernaturally! Just really naturally,” he continued.

Zayn also went on to explain that it was his mum who helped him recover after the disorder by helping him get “back in touch” with a lot of what he’d lost.

“I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC,” he said, “and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I’d lost.”

During the interview, he also revealed that his second album was progressing nicely and he feels that he has grown as a human being since the release of his debut solo work, Mind of Mine.

“They always say the second album is difficult,” he said. “But so far I’m really happy with this one.”

Zayn Malik shared a snippet of the new music earlier this month, soundtracking a dog gif on his Twitter account.

Malik uploaded a taster of new music to Twitter, along with a GIF of a dog being toyed with a bone that reads “excited”. He has promised that there’s “more to come”.

Malik’s producer Malay recently spoke about working with Zayn on a collaboration with famed Indian composer AR Rahman, who did the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

Malay said: “I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound. The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”

“We’re talking about doing a song with him and AR Rahman together and I’m having Zayn in Urdu, it’s real similar to Hindi but it’s Pakistani language. It’s a modern-sounding song, but for him to sing in that language is kind of powerful.”

For more information and advice on eating disorders, visit MIND.