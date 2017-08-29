He snuck a mysterious teaser into his MTV VMA thank you clip.

Zayn Malik won the Best Collaboration award on Sunday night (August 27) at the MTV VMAs, along with Taylor Swift, for their song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘.

The song – from the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack – was co-written and produced by Bleachers‘ Jack Antonoff, who went onstage to collect the award as Zayn was unable to attend.

However, the singer posted a thank you clip to his Twitter and Instagram, which included a mysterious teaser.

It starts with the sound of a ticking clock, before flashing up the words: “Thank you MTV”, “Thank you VMAs”, “Thank you Taylor” and “Thank you Zquad”, before showing Malik sitting in a dark, shadowy room, about to unlock a briefcase.

The clip then ends abruptly with what sounds like a gunshot, as the words “Coming soon” flash up.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Zayn shared the first track from his follow up to 2016’s ‘Mind of Mine’ back in April when he released ‘Still Got Time‘ ft. PartyNextDoor.

In a recent interview, the singer discussed his “more organised” second album, saying: “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much”.

His record label have previously revealed that his second album has a “more optimistic tone“.

He what he’d be doing had he never joined One Direction.

The singer appeared to turn his back on his boyband past by saying in a 2015 interview that he preferred “cool shit” to the band’s hits, but he recently acknowledged the platform the X Factor gave him, by musing about what he would be doing if he hadn’t had that opportunity.

He also once admitted to having a wall dedicated to One Direction in his home.