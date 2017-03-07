Zayn Malik teases new music with dog gif

Ex-One Direction star released debut solo album in 2016

Zayn Malik has shared a snippet of new music, soundtracking a dog gif on his Twitter account.

The former One Direction star released his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine’ in March 2016, following it with a recent Taylor Swift collaboration.

Malik has now uploaded a taster of new music to Twitter, along with a GIF of a dog being toyed with a bone that reads “excited”. He has promised that there’s “more to come”.

See below:

Malik’s producer Malay recently spoke about working with Zayn on a collaboration with famed Indian composer AR Rahman, who did the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

Malay said: “I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound. The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”

“We’re talking about doing a song with him and AR Rahman together and I’m having Zayn in Urdu, it’s real similar to Hindi but it’s Pakistani language. It’s a modern-sounding song, but for him to sing in that language is kind of powerful.”

Meanwhile, an Oscars-style mix-up apparently occurred at the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday night (March 5) where it was initially announced that Malik had won the Best Music video prize for ‘Pillowtalk’.

Zayn posted a brief acceptance speech on social media and iHeartRadio shared it on their Snapchat. However, iHeartRadio announced the following day that Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Work From Home’ video had actually won the award, which was voted for by fans.