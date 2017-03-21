Zayn Malik announces new single with PartyNextDoor

The singer revealed the details via his Instagram account.

Zayn Malik has announced the details of his next single – a collaboration with PartyNextDoor.

Titled ‘Still Got Time’, the singer announced the details via his Instagram account today (March 21). The image posted looks to be the single’s artwork. He also posted an instagram story of what’s assumed to be a clip of the track.

Malik did not caption the image but he did respond the a fan question on Twitter about the single. When asked when it’ll be released, Zayn replied, “Soon and I mean it.” You can see both posts below.

Malik previously hinted at new music earlier this month (March 7), soundtracking a dog gif on his Twitter account.

The former One Direction star released his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine’ in March 2016, following it with a recent Taylor Swift collaboration.

Malik’s producer Malay recently spoke about working with Zayn on a collaboration with famed Indian composer AR Rahman, who did the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

Malay said: “I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound. The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”

“We’re talking about doing a song with him and AR Rahman together and I’m having Zayn in Urdu, it’s real similar to Hindi but it’s Pakistani language. It’s a modern-sounding song, but for him to sing in that language is kind of powerful.”