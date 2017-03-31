Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj rumoured to be releasing new collaboration imminently

A listing on the Capital FM site has added to fan speculation that the two artists have linked up for a new track

Speculation that Zayn Malik and Nicki Minaj will release a new song together in the very near future has intensified following a new listing on the Capital FM website.

Fans of the two artists have fuelled discussion that a collaboration will soon surface after the song in question was reportedly played at a release party held to celebrate Malik’s recent single with PARTYNEXTDOOR, ‘Still Got Time’.

The release of the song now appears to be imminent after a listing appeared on the playlist section of UK radio station Capital FM’s website. The listing reads “Zayn feat. Nicki Minaj”, with the title listed as ‘TBC’.

As well as the possible Minaj collaboration, Malik has also been linked to a new song with Justin Bieber in the past week.

Meanwhile, Malik’s regular producer Malay recently spoke about working with Malik on a new collaboration with acclaimed Indian composer AR Rahman, who scored the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

“I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound,” Malay revealed. “The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”