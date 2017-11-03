Zayn Malik opens up on his current relationship with One Direction

He's currently putting the finishing touches on his second record...

Zayn Malik has opened up on his relationship with the rest of One Direction, revealing that he doesn’t talk to any of the group after his departure in 2015.

The singer, who released debut album ‘Mind of Mine’ is currently putting the finishing touches on his second record, having revealed in September that it is coming in ‘the next couple months’.

But he’s now revealed that his relationship with his old bandmates is virtually non-existent, although he insists that there isn’t any animosity.

“Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life,” he told Billboard.

“Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”

He also revealed that he’s been recording his latest record on a Pennsylvania farm, which has seen him feeding the animals during breaks.

“There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work”, he said.

“Yeah, yeah, I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool. I’ve always been ­interested in animals.”

Meanwhile, Tyler The Creator recently revealed that his ‘Flower Boy’ track ‘See You Again’ was originally written for Malik.

Writing on Twitter, Tyler confessed that he decided to keep the track for himself after Malik twice “flaked” on the studio time to record the song.