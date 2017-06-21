Zayn Malik reveals that he used to be racially profiled at US airports

The singer said that he was often "randomly selected" when he first toured the States with One Direction

Zayn Malik has revealed that he used to be racially profiled at US airports by security staff.

The former One Direction singer made the admission in a new interview, disclosing that the profiling began when he first travelled to the country at the age of 17.

Speaking to The Evening Standard , Malik said that he would often be pulled over by security staff when he was first touring the US with One Direction.

“The first time I came to America, I had three security checks before I got on the plane,” Malik said. “First, they said that I’d been randomly selected, and then they said it was something to do with my name, it was flagging something on their system.”

“Then when I landed, it was like a movie. They kept me there for three hours, questioning me about all kinds of crazy stuff. I was 17, my first time in America, jet-lagged off the plane, confused. The same thing happened the next time too.

“I don’t think there’s any benefit to getting angry — it’s something that comes with the climate,” he continued. “I understand why they’ve got to do it.”

Malik also revealed that he is currently working on his second solo album – following his March 2016 debut ‘Mind of Mine’ – in New York City.