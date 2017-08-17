Zayn Malik reveals what he’d be doing if One Direction never existed

'I think about alternative realities'

Zayn Malik has revealed what course his life and career would have taken if he’d never found fame with One Direction.

The former One Direction turned solo star was in conversation with VMan, when he opened up about what it might have been like if the boyband sensation had never existed.

“I think about alternative realities,” said Zayn. “I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.”

He continued: ““I love poetry and writing – obviously, I’m a songwriter – so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing.”

While his record label bosses claim that his upcoming new album will have a more ‘optimistic’ tone, Malik has said that it will be much more ‘organised‘.

“I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much,” said Malik. “I feel like the songs are a bit more organiSed, where I felt like, before, that ‘Mind of Mine’ was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it ‘Mind of Mine’, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”