The slick music video is directed by Amazing Spider-Man's Mark Webb.

Zayn Malik has released the music video for his brand new single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ which features Sia and a slick-as-hell music video.

The track was announced last week is the first from the singer’s upcoming second album. The music video is directed by Mark Webb of ‘500 Days Of Summer’ fame.

The video follows Zayn as he inconspicuously delivers a suitcase through city streets before being interrogated by a flurry of clichés. The music video then cuts into a car chase and an explosive climax.

Watch the Mark Webb directed video below.

The artist teased new music during his thank you video that was broadcasted at the MTV VMAs. The clip then ends abruptly with what sounds like a gunshot, as the words “Coming soon” flash up, referring to the follow-up to his debut album, ‘Mind Of Mine’.

Zayn shared the first track from his follow up to 2016’s ‘Mind of Mine’ back in April when he released ‘Still Got Time‘ ft. PartyNextDoor.

In a recent interview, the singer discussed his “more organised” second album, saying: “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much”.

Meanwhile, the singer recently revealed what course his life and career would have taken if he’d never found fame with One Direction.

“I think about alternative realities,” Zayn began. “I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.’