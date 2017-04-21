Watch Zayn Malik party in new ‘Still Got Time’ video

Clip for recent collaboration with Partynextdoor

Zayn Malik has released a video for his track ‘Still Got Time’.

The song is a recent collaboration with Partynextdoor and its video sees Malik partying, smoking and hanging out with a monkey. Watch below.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently responded to Malik’s blunt comments about One Direction‘s music. In a 2015 interview with The Fader, Malik said of his former band’s pop hits: “That’s not music that I would listen to. If I was sat at a dinner date with a girl, I would play some cool shit, you know what I mean? I want to make music that I think is cool shit.”

Asked about these comments during his Rolling Stone cover story, Styles replied: “I think it’s a shame he felt that way, but I never wish anything but luck to anyone doing what they love. If you’re not enjoying something and need to do something else, you absolutely should do that.” Styles added: “I’m glad he’s doing what he likes, and good luck to him.”

Also, James Arthur has responded after he seemingly slammed Malik, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, claiming that his original comments had been “completely twisted”.

Former X Factor winner Arthur made headlines when accused Malik and Bieber of ‘copying’ his sound, adding that Sheeran had received ‘support’ in achieving his success.

“I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me,” he said. ” There’s a couple of tracks of Zayn’s where he ad libs. I asked Louis Tomlinson whether he’s been listening to me and he said ‘Yeah, he’s been lurking’. Arthur added: “I’m not saying none of these guys are talented, but people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something but him, Ellie Goulding they all come from Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond . . . they come from support.”

Arthur later tweeted: “You honestly think I said zayn and Justin bieber want to be me??! Really? And if in a million years I did.. would I not be JOKING?!”