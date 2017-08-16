Zayn Malik discusses his more “organised” second album

"I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I've been doing it so much"

Zayn Malik has discussed his second solo album in a new interview, calling the ‘Mind Of Mine’ follow-up a more “organised” LP.

The former One Direction star released his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine‘ in 2016 and shared the first track from its follow-up earlier this year. The single, ‘Still Got Time’, features a guest appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Now, speaking to VMAN magazine, the singer has opened up about new material. “I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much,” he says. “I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that ‘Mind of Mine’ was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it ‘Mind of Mine’, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”

With ‘Mind Of Mine’ featuring a song sung in Urdu, Malik has also confirmed that his family’s heritage will likely continue to play a part in his music: “I definitely focused on that for a couple of songs on this record that got this same underlying tone of India and the place that my grandparents originally came from,” he continues. “There’s definitely influences of that in there. Hopefully people like it this time around, as well.”

Back in May, RCA Records CEO Peter Edge teased the new record saying it has a “more optimistic tone to it after coming through that more challenging time,” referring to Malik’s transition from boy band member to solo star.

“It shows a lot of growth,” Edge continued. He also described ‘Still Got Time’ as “talking about how it’s great to be young and knowing you’ve still got time to do everything you want to do in life.”