Zayn Malik teases release date and title of second album

Ex-One Direction star says new record is coming in "the next couple months"

Zayn Malik has teased the release of his second album, stating in a new interview that it is coming in “the next couple months”. He’s also confirmed that he has a title for the record.

The former One Direction star earlier this week released his new single ‘Dusk Till Dawn’, which features Sia, and has now spoken in interview with The Fader.

“This record, I’ve kind of finalised it,” Malik said. “But there’s always ideas. Every day I find another song that I’m swapping out with another one. That’s why the album date hasn’t really come yet. Even though the album is pretty much there, and I have the material, I’m still changing things here and there. It’s not necessary in my head when I work on a song whether it’s for a new project or whether it’s for this.”

He did, however, confirm that the record will be released in “the next couple months”. As well as this, he also teased its title.

“It does have a name, and I’m really excited about it,” Zayn said. “It’s kind of going to be something weird with it — I don’t want to say more. It’s not your usual way of putting out an album, let’s say that.”

Elsewhere in the Fader interview, Malik revealed that he worked with Timbaland on his album and also has a song coming out with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Read NME‘s 2016 interview with Zayn Malik here.

Speaking recently to VMAN magazine, the singer said that the new album is “more organised” than his first.

“I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much,” he said. “I feel like the songs are a bit more organised, where I felt like, before, that [debut] ‘Mind of Mine’ was a brainstorm. That’s why I called it ‘Mind of Mine’, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It’s an evolution.”