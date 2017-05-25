Zayn Malik’s second album has a ‘more optimistic tone’ according to record label boss

The former One Direction star recently released the first track from it, called 'Still Got Time'

Zayn Malik‘s second album has a “more optimistic tone” according to the CEO of his record label.

The former One Direction singer released his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine‘ in 2016 and shared the first track from its follow-up earlier this year. The single, ‘Still Got Time’, features a guest appearance from PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, RCA Records CEO Peter Edge teased the new record saying it has a “more optimistic tone to it after coming through that more challenging time,” referring to Malik’s transition from boy band member to solo star.

“It shows a lot of growth,” Edge continued. He also described ‘Still Got Time’ as “talking about how it’s great to be young and knowing you’ve still got time to do everything you want to do in life.”

As the rest of Malik’s former bandmates have begun to release their own material, most notably with Harry Styles’ debut album earlier this month, the record label boss said Malik and his team weren’t changing their plans to fit around the rest of the band. “While we’re conscious of what everybody else is doing, I think we’re on the page that we just have to get on with releasing the music,” he said.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Everybody is going to coexist. What’s emerging is that there are different musical styles that each member is getting into. Zayn just wants to make his music and do what he does.”

Edge continued to say that Malik’s new album will be “more personal”. “I think he definitely wants a lot of himself in there and I think that’s what the last record had – it maybe even gave people more insight than they thought they were going to get.”

No release date has been announced as yet, but the record is thought to be scheduled for release later this year.