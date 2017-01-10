Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift reportedly ‘set fire’ to £2,500-a-night hotel room during video shoot

The pair have teamed up for a new song for the forthcoming film 'Fifty Shades Darker'

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift have reportedly ‘set fire’ to a £2,500-a-night hotel room in London during the shoot for their latest video.

The two singers have teamed up for the new song ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, which serves as the lead single from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Fifty Shades film, Fifty Shades Darker.

The damage to the hotel room has been reported by The Sun, with a source from inside the shoot claiming that Malik “trashed the hotel room to bits, ripping apart pillows and smashing a lamp up against the wall” while Swift “lit the curtains on fire for her part. The smoke alarms were turned off on the nearby floors so that the building didn’t have to be evacuated.”

The source also claimed that “all the scenes were carefully planned. It’s going to be a very sexy video. Zayn was dressed dapper and Taylor was wearing garters and heels.”

While Malik has been spotted filming in the capital, there has yet to be a public sighting of Swift.

Meanwhile, an extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker was released last week – watch it here.

The new film is the second to emerge from the erotic franchise, which has been adapted from E.L. James’ best-selling novels. The leads from 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, will reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively.