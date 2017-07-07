A musical about grunge featuring Nirvana and Soundgarden is in the works

Nothing is safe from musical theatre...

A musical about the grunge scene in Seattle in the 1990s has been commissioned by the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

As Variety report, the musical will tell a fictional story but will feature pre-existing songs from bands of that era. Notably Nirvana and Soundgarden.

The songs for this project will be drawn from a publishing catalog owned by BMG. This means the show’s creators will have access to music from Smashing Pumpkins and Alice In Chains too. Janet Billig Rich, a former manager of Nirvana, is tied to development of this musical project.

The story will follow a prodigious grunge musician and the rival who may have murdered him. Further details about the stage project are currently unknown.

Footage of a pre-album Nirvana surfaced online this week of the band recording a music video for their first demo tape back in January 1988,

The band tracked their first studio demo in Seattle. The demo featured drum performances from Dale Crover of The Melvins. The following day, Nirvana posted up in an empty RadioShack to record a music video.

Grunge has been a hot topic online this year since the tragic passing of Soundgarden and Audioslave member, Chris Cornell.

The singer passed away back in May after a gig in Detroit, having been found dead in his hotel room. He was 52.

Cornell’s death was officially ruled as a suicide, but his family later suggested that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life.