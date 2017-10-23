The hit comedy podcast My Favorite Murder is coming to London for a live performance at the Eventim Apollo.

In their first UK show, the true crime fans Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark will discuss their favourite murder cases in front of a live studio audience on Saturday 12th May 2018.

Another UK show will take place at the Manchester Royal College of Music on May 13.

My Favorite Murder has regularly appeared in the iTunes comedy podcast top 10 list since its inception in January 2016.

The format of the show sees each presenter select one famous murder or true crime story to discuss, as well as additional “hometown murder” stories suggested by friends and fans.

Each episode ends with the catchphrase, “Stay sexy and don’t get murdered.”

The past few years have seen an explosion in the true crime genre. The Netflix documentaries Making A Murderer, The Keepers and Casting JonBenet have all received a great deal of interest from both longtime fans of the style and newcomers, whilst podcasts like Dirty John and My Favorite Murder have hooked in listeners.

General sale tickets for My Favorite Murder live go on sale this Friday October 27 at 10am via Gigs and Tours and Ticketmaster.