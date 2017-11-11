N.E.R.D unveil new track ‘Rollinem 7’s’ featuring Andre 3000

The trio discuss the second track to be taken from the collaboration-packed new album

N.E.R.D have unveiled another new single, ‘Rollinem 7’s’, which features Outkast’s Andre 3000.

The Pharrell-fronted trio marked their return earlier this month, breaking silence with the Rihanna-featuring cut ‘Lemon’. Aside from the group contributing music to The SpongeBob Movie soundtrack in 2014, it’s the first new material since 2010’s ‘Nothing’ LP. The band have been largely inactive since – with Pharrell focusing on his solo project.

Now, offering another taste of the collaboration-heavy new record ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’, the band have shared the studio version of ‘Rollinem 7’s’, which was first previewed at a special live showcase in California last week.

Premiering the track on his Beats 1 show ‘OTHERtone’ last night (November 10), Williams claimed that the team effort with 3000 “almost didn’t happen.”

“There were moments when my stomach dropped out,” he added at the prospect of 3000 contributing to the track. “I knew if 3 Stacks gave us a verse, I knew he was gonna go hard.” Williams went on to hail the Outkast rapper a “genius” and an “alien”. See the full discussion above.

Elsewhere in the chat, Williams revealed that lead single ‘Lemon’ dates back to 2014, and was originally written for Rihanna – before the band decided to “add a punk type situation” to the song.

‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ features more guest appearances across its 11 tracks – from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, Future and M.I.A.

During the listening session last week, Williams also told the crowd not to expect the new record to drop immediately.

The tracklist for ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’ is as follows:

‘Deep Down Body Thirst

‘Lemon’ (feat. Rihanna)

‘Voilà’ (feat. Gucci Mane and Wale)

‘1000’ (feat. Future)

‘Don’t Don’t Do It’ (feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.)

‘ESP’

‘Lightning Fire Magic Prayer’

‘Rollinem 7’s’ (feat. André 3000)

‘Lifting You’ (feat. Ed Sheeran)

‘(Secret Life Of Tigers)’