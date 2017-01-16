The National and Common to perform at anti-Trump inauguration concert

Protests continue against President-elect

The National and Common have been announced for a free pre-anti Inauguration Day concert in the US.

Both acts will line up with a number of further yet to be confirmed artists on Thursday (January 19) at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The gig, which will see tickets allocated on a first come first served basis, has been organised by reproductive health services Planned Parenthood and All Access as a “call to action for supporters of reproductive freedom to take action wherever they are.”

Trump has previously taken an aggressive stance against abortion in the US.

Elsewhere, another anti-Inauguration Day concert will also take place in Washington entitled NO THANKS: A Night of Anti-Fascist Sound Resistance in the Capital of the USA, featuring Priests, Waxahatchee, Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz) and Flasher, will also be held this this Friday (January 20).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Holliday recently became the latest artist to pull out of performing at a Donald Trump inauguration event, with the singer also apologising to the LGBT community in an open letter for agreeing to perform.

The Broadway singer and recording artist was among the few acts to confirm that they had accepted an invitation to play at one of the events being held around the President-elect’s inauguration in Washington D.C. Holliday was booked to perform at an event being held in the capital city a day before Trump’s inauguration outside the Capitol Building.

Despite defending her decision to perform at the event even after she received a backlash from fans that she’d be performing for “the people of the US” rather than Trump – Holliday then reversed her decision entirely.

Holliday is the latest artist to add to the headache of the organising committee in charge of Trump’s inauguration, with a whole host of artists either turning down invitations to perform or pulling out of events altogether. R Kelly was the latest artist to publicly denounce his invite, quashing rumours that he would be performing.