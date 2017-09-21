The National: ‘We’re still competing with The Strokes’

"Is This It' was fucking perfect"

The National frontman Matt Berninger has revealed that he still feels a sense of competition with The Strokes – admitting that their debut album ‘Is This It’ was “fucking perfect”.

Last week, the band’s new album ‘Sleep Well Beast‘ went straight in at No.1 in the UK charts.

However, when asked if he felt competitive with any of his peers, Berninger told NME: “I’m still competing with The Strokes! I love our first record, but when it comes out next to ‘Is This It’ you’re like, ‘ouch’.

“I saw them live and everything about that band was fucking perfect. Arcade Fire have been our friends and inspiration – same with Justin Vernon [Bon Iver], Annie Clark [St Vincent] and Sufjan [Stevens]. We’ve got a big group of people that are incredible and we’re always trying to impress them. We believe in the collective thing that makes everybody better.”

He added: “Now with a fucking Nazi sympathiser for a President, we’re all on the same team. That’s the opposite of bravery and kindness. Those Nazis are terrified, twisted boys – Donald Trump too is a twisted, mangled child.”

They also told NME that they’ve already written another album’s worth of new material.

The National’s remaining UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London